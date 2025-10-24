Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game
Shohei Ohtani Reveals What 'Bothered' Him About His Historic 3-HR, 10-K Game

Updated Oct. 24, 2025

Shohei Ohtani is four games away from being a repeat World Series champion. And it was only last week that he had what could only be described as the best game ever by an MLB player. 

In Game 4 of the Dodgers' series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series on Friday, Ohtani pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, while hitting three home runs. 

A performance that will likely never be duplicated. 

But there was still something that irked him about that once-in-a-lifetime effort. 

"The one thing that bothered me was that I couldn't complete the seventh inning," Ohtani told FOX Sports' Kevin Burkhardt. "It would've been a little better if I could have finished that inning."

Regardless, it was one for the ages, and it has the Japanese two-way superstar four wins away from helping the Dodgers become the first back-to-back champions since the turn of the century.

And if they do beat the Toronto Blue Jays in this World Series, the three-time MVP will likely be one of the reasons why. It will take a different approach than last season. 

"Last year, I just wanted to contribute and be recognized as a member of the team. This year, I have to approach it as a reigning champion," Ohtani said.  "There is a mixture of a little anxiety and excitement, but this year will have a different feel to the game."

On the way to likely winning a fourth career MVP, Ohtani reflected on a remarkable year both on and off the diamond. 

"It was a special year for me, both personally and as a team. The birth of my daughter was a big event of my life, and on top of that, being able to participate in the World Series with the Dodgers made it a truly special year." 

Being a family man has also allowed him and his wife to take up watching a new TV show.

"My wife and I are watching Riverdale," he added.

Back on the diamond, Ohtani is chasing some history. But are the lofty expectations weighing down on him and his Dodgers teammates as they try to do something not done since the 2000 Yankees, who won three consecutive World Series?

"It would be something truly special. Winning the World Series once is a rare and difficult achievement," Ohtani added. "Winning it back to back would be even more difficult … We want to reach that goal together, one step at a time." 

Los Angeles Dodgers
Toronto Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani
