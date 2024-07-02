Major League Baseball Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Yordan Álvarez top Home Run Derby wish list Updated Jul. 2, 2024 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Imagine for a moment if baseball's top sluggers had no restrictions — personal, team or otherwise — about participating in the Home Run Derby. Wonder for a minute what the event would look and feel like if the game's best players were unconcerned about suffering new injuries or exacerbating existing maladies by taking swing after swing while putting on a show.

Oftentimes, the reasons that hitters provide for turning down invitations to participate in the Derby are practical. Their club could be in the hunt for the postseason, and getting even slightly injured in MLB's annual event is not worth the risk. Perhaps they've already participated, so once was enough. Maybe the travel to the All-Star Game festivities — the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field is hosting this year — is simply not feasible or desirable.

Those arguments are all fine and well, but for the purpose of this exercise, let's forget for a moment that there are any conditions to the Derby. Who would you most like to see swat baseballs with titanic force into the earth's stratosphere, and have a blast doing it? Which athletes would you love to see loosen up from their day-to-day rigidity and show fans a different side of themselves?

Since Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson has already agreed to participate, and Aaron Judge has already declined, here are six other sluggers who top my Home Run Derby wish list, highlighting players who would create the highest entertainment value for their friends and fans.

1. Juan Soto, New York Yankees

It was only two years ago that Soto, as a Washington National, defeated Julio Rogríguez for the Home Run Derby crown at Chavez Ravine. But Soto was only 23 years old then, and he's been through a lot since, including being traded to two different teams right on the cusp of his first foray into free agency. Since Soto has already participated and won the whole thing, maybe this time around he can approach the event less seriously.

Perhaps this time he can throw in his iconic shuffle at the plate after every home run he belts out of the park. Last time, Soto's objective was to limit towering moonshots and just focus on crushing line drives for the most home runs possible (a smart strategy that clearly worked). So, this time he can just have fun — show off his wide stance and squats at the plate and keep flipping those bats. It could still be an approach that rewards him with his second Derby crown, all while setting himself up for a monster second half with the Yankees.

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

The best and most memorable at-bat in recent years is still Ohtani (as Team Japan closer) against Mike Trout (the Team USA slugger) for the final out of last year's World Baseball Classic final in Miami. It would be fascinating if that moment was recreated at the Home Run Derby, except with the situation reversed.

This time, Trout would be throwing batting practice to Ohtani while the Japanese slugger is crushing dingers that all but break Statcast. The former Angels teammates can reunite, goof around, and once again give us the drama and celebration we all deserve. Ohtani has his moments where he shows his whimsical and mischievous side, and something tells me Trout pitching to him would bring that out in him, especially on a national stage.

3. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

If there's one thing Harper is known for, it's his ability to hit iconic, explosive home runs. When he connects, Harper doesn't always hit the ball the hardest or even the farthest, but his merciless left-handed swing is always a sight to behold. It seems like Harper has to put all of his weight into his swing to launch homers, but that also allows him to reach for balls that are outside the zone and still send them deep into the night.

It would be fun to watch Harper swing on every pitch he's offered at the Derby, rather than let balls that are out of the zone float to the backstop. That might not be a strategy to win the event, but it would provide immense entertainment value to see him connect on balls that are nowhere near the plate — followed by his token intense celebrations, of course.

4. Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

There are few moments in baseball that are as jaw-dropping as when Álvarez connects for a four-bagger, particularly when that moment arrives in the postseason, or for a game-winner. We all knew where we were when Álvarez lofted a 450-foot home run over the batter's eye at Minute Maid Park in the Astros-Phillies 2022 World Series. That triumph was extraordinary because it was unprecedented. But what if it didn't have to be? If Álvarez participated in the Home Run Derby, he could make it his objective to park as many home runs as humanly possible over the extended batter's eye at Globe Life Field.

Like Harper's scenario, trying to hit the deepest home runs humanly possible might not award Álvarez the title of Derby champion, but again, the purpose of these participants would be to put on the best show we've ever seen. If Alvarez can slam no-doubter after no-doubter, well then we're all 100 percent tuning in.

5. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Fine, call me nostalgic for wanting to recreate momentous home runs, but Lindor's grand slam for Cleveland against the Yankees in the 2017 ALDS created one of the loudest crowd reactions to date. That got me thinking, what if all the home runs at the Derby also had a meter for crowd noise attached to it, perhaps adding bonus points for those that elicit the loudest reaction? It's a way for the thousands in attendance to stay engaged in the Home Run Derby too, and maybe even play favorites with whom they all scream for.

Lindor also has an uncanny ability to pump up the crowd while being passionate about his deep flys. The Mets shortstop and just about everyone else on this list would be the ideal candidates to earn these crowd-based bonus points with their homers.

6. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

De La Cruz is on the short list of the most electric young stars in the game right now. He has undeniable raw power and speed, and it's infectious when players like De La Cruz look like they're having the time of their lives playing baseball. Simply put, the 22-year-old shortstop makes baseball look fun, and he would add a youthful, joyful spirit to the Home Run Derby that we would all look forward to watching.

Plus, De La Cruz would bring more Dominican representation to Dallas if he participates. It would make for an enjoyable, diverse environment all while advertising one of the game's brightest stars. Let's throw in the merengue and bachata for a Globe Life Field dance party. What more could you ask for?

Deesha Thosar is an MLB reporter for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

