Shohei Ohtani hits first home run for Los Angeles Dodgers
Published Apr. 4, 2024 12:41 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers, a solo drive in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Playing his ninth game for his new team, Ohtani pulled a 93.2 mph sinker from left-hander Taylor Rogers on the upper, outer portion of the strike zone into the right-center field pavilion. The ball left his bat at 105.6 mph and landed 430 feet from the plate, where it was picked up by a fan.

The home run came in the 41st plate appearance for the two-time MVP, who left the Los Angeles Angels after last season as a free agent and agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers.

Ohtani's home run, the 172nd of his major league career, put the Dodgers ahead 5-3. The two-way star is limited to hitting this year following elbow surgery in September.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

