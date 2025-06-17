Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani Hit by Pitch; Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Gets Ejected in 3rd
Updated Jun. 18, 2025 2:59 a.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani was hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres starter Randy Vasquez in the third inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-6 win, with manager Dave Roberts getting ejected after arguing on the field.

In the top of the inning, Dodgers reliever Lou Trivino plunked Fernando Tatis Jr., the second time the slugger has been hit by the Dodgers this season.

In apparent retaliation, Ohtani was hit in the right leg near his knee, drawing heavy boos from the crowd.

The umpires warned both benches. Roberts came out of the dugout for an animated discussion with crew chief Marvin Hudson along the third base line. Apparently upset that his team had been warned, Roberts grew increasingly angry while gesturing sharply.

Third base umpire Tripp Gibson joined in and soon tossed Roberts. It was the manager’s first ejection this season and the 13th of his career.

Andy Pages went 4 for 4, hitting a pair of two-out homers and driving in another run during a five-run sixth when the Dodgers batted around in taking an 8-3 lead. Will Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the sixth inning to help the Dodgers eventually get the win.

Jeremiah Estrada (2-4) took the loss.

Ohtani struck out four times a night after making his pitching debut for the Dodgers, 21 months after having elbow surgery.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

