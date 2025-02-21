Major League Baseball
Roki Sasaki reveals marriage during Dodgers camp, like Shohei Ohtani last year
Major League Baseball

Roki Sasaki reveals marriage during Dodgers camp, like Shohei Ohtani last year

Published Feb. 21, 2025 4:36 p.m. ET

Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki has revealed that he is married, something that even caught Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts by surprise.

"What? I didn't know he had a girlfriend," Roberts responded Friday when asked if he had gotten Sasaki a wedding gift. "Well, congratulations. ... The wedding gift will be on the way after I meet his wife."

Sasaki revealed his marriage in an Instagram post written in Japanese. Without naming his wife or any specific details about when or where they were married, Sasaki indicated she's not a celebrity.

The 23-year-old pitcher's surprise wedding announcement during Dodgers spring training came a year after two-way star Shohei Ohtani did the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohtani stunned the organization during last year's camp when he revealed his marriage in an Instagram post. About two weeks later, Ohtani revealed the identity of his new wife, a former professional basketball player from Japan.

Sasaki joined the Dodgers last month on a minor-league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus as an international amateur free agent, under Major League Baseball's rules.

He left the Pacific League's Chiba Lotte Marines under the posting system. Had he waited two more years, Sasaki likely could have earned a nine-figure contract as a free agent not subject to signing bonus pools.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What Juan Soto gifted Brett Baty for jersey number in first season with Mets

What Juan Soto gifted Brett Baty for jersey number in first season with Mets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXT
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes