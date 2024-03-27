Major League Baseball
Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery, out for extended period
Major League Baseball

Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery, out for extended period

Updated Mar. 27, 2024 5:11 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain had surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for an extended period.

Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the operation took place Tuesday to address cartilage damage and repair the labrum.

"An exact timeline is still TBD as it has a wide range of possibilities. We hope to have Matt back this season," Krall said in a statement Wednesday.

The 24-year-old McLain last played in a spring training game on March 17 and was hurt the following day while diving for a ball during a workout. Reds manager David Bell revealed the injury on March 20, the day Cincinnati acquired infielder Santiago Espinal from Toronto.

ADVERTISEMENT

McLain hit. 290 with 16 homers, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases last year, finishing fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Cincinnati starts Thursday against Washington and also will be without third baseman Noelvi Marte, serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, and center fielder T.J. Friedl, who has a broken right wrist. 

The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India could see time at first, second, third and left field after playing exclusively at second in his first three seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Four takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's news conference: 'I never bet on sports'

Four takeaways from Shohei Ohtani's news conference: 'I never bet on sports'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes