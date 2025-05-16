Major League Baseball Red Sox unveil Fenway Park-themed Green Monster jerseys Updated May. 16, 2025 4:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Monster at Fenway Park is honored every night by "Wally," the mascot of the Boston Red Sox. Now, it's commemorated in the team's attire.

The Red Sox unveiled their "Fenway Greens" on Friday, which is a City Connect uniform dedicated to the 37-foot, 2-inch wall — otherwise known as the Green Monster — that ranges from left to center field in Fenway Park.

Starting pitchers Brayan Bello and Garrett Crochet and outfielder Jarren Duran wore the "Fenway Greens," which are the same colored green as the Green Monster, in a photo posted by the team.

The Red Sox have a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves starting on Friday night, which is when the jerseys will be debuted, with Game 2 of the series on Saturday night airing on FOX and the FOX Sports app at 7:15 p.m. ET.

"This iteration of City Connects has been two-plus years in the making, for sure, maybe for even longer than that," Red Sox chief marketing and partnership officer Troup Parkinson said Friday, according to MLB.com. "I think we've been intrigued by the idea of somehow making Fenway the star of a jersey."

Boston's yellow, Boston Marathon-themed City Connect jerseys will remain in the team's rotation. The "Fenway Greens" will be worn again on May 23, when Boston hosts the Baltimore Orioles, with a schedule thereafter yet to be determined.

As for the players depicted wearing the "Fenway Greens," Bello has posted a 2.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17 strikeouts across five starts this season; Crochet, an offseason acquisition from the Chicago White Sox, has posted a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 65 strikeouts across nine starts; Duran has totaled two home runs and 23 RBIs, while boasting a .253/.298/.376 slash line. As part of its home run ritual, Boston players have thrown on a "Wally" head in the dugout this season.

Boston is 22-23, good for second place in the American League East.

