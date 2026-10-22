How 2026 Tampa Bay Rays Were Cobbled Together To Become AL Champions

"Billy, of the 20,000 notable players for us to consider, l believe that there's a championship team of 25 [now 26] people that we can afford because everyone else in baseball undervalues them like an island of misfit toys."

Peter Brand's logic in "Moneyball" can be applied to the 2026 Tampa Bay Rays.

Yes, the team that won an American League-best 98 games and reached the 2026 World Series is a roster made up primarily of players who either weren't drafted or weren't signed as an international free agent signing by the Rays. By the way, the Rays are 28th in MLB this year with a $95.6 million payroll.

Here are 10 of Tampa Bay's most critical players (there are much more than just 10 players in this boat!) and their respective career paths to the 2026 World Series:

Note: Players are mentioned in alphabetical order.

Bryan Baker Stats (2026 Regular Season): 1.44 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 63 strikeouts, 41 saves, 2.9 wins above replacement and a 295 ERA+ across 62 ⅓ innings (65 appearances)

Baker was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, but he wouldn't make his MLB debut until 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-handed reliever would then spend three-plus seasons with the Baltimore Orioles (2022-25), with whom he held his own, before being acquired by the Rays during the 2025 season.

How did Baker fare in his first full season with the Rays? He established himself as Tampa Bay's closer, while leading the AL in saves and earning his first career All-Star nod.

Junior Caminero Stats (2026 Regular Season): 170 hits, 42 home runs, 101 RBIs, 5.7 wins above replacement, a 144 OPS+ and a .276/.360/.524 slash line (702 plate appearances)

Yes, the face of the Rays technically didn't begin his professional career with the franchise. While Caminero made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2023, he was originally signed by the Cleveland Guardians, who Tampa Bay defeated in the 2026 AL Championship Series, as an international free agent in 2019 and later traded to the Rays in 2022.

An All-Star in each of the last two seasons (2025-26), Caminero has averaged 43.5 home runs per year over that span, while finishing in the 95th percentile of MLB in average exit velocity this year (92.7 mph, per Statcast) and posting five defensive runs saved at third base. Caminero is a star not yet in his prime who both consistently flaunts overwhelming power from the right side of the plate and flashes leather at the hot corner.

Yandy Díaz Stats (2026 Regular Season): 180 hits, 22 home runs, 85 RBIs, 2.4 wins above replacement, a 124 OPS+ and a .293/.359/.446 slash line (686 plate appearances)

Sticking with the Guardians, the Rays acquired Díaz from Cleveland in the 2018-19 offseason; the Guardians signed Díaz as an international free agent in 2013.

Díaz proceeded to become an integral part of the Rays' operation, consistently displaying an elite ability to drive the ball to the opposite field and get on base via both contact and power hitting. Díaz won the 2023 batting title, earned All-Star nods in 2023 and 2026 and led the AL in hits this season.

Liam Hicks Stats (2026 Regular Season): 36 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs, 0.7 wins above replacement, a 129 OPS+ and a .288/.379/.440 slash line (145 plate appearances after being acquired from the Miami Marlins in July)

Hicks was selected by the Texas Rangers in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but he was traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2024 and later selected by the Marlins in the Rule 5 draft. Following a 2025 rookie campaign that saw Hicks appear in 119 games, the catcher/first baseman/designated hitter emerged as one of the better contact-hitting backstops in the sport this season, and it got him traded to a contending Rays team, with whom he has provided an oomph to the order.

In all, Hicks had more walks (56) than strikeouts (55) and was tied for second among catchers in batting average (.284) across his split 2026 regular season with the Rays and Marlins.

Nick Martinez Stats (2026 Regular Season): 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 109 strikeouts, 3.9 wins above replacement and a 137 ERA+ across 180.0 innings (31 starts)

Martinez was an 18th round pick by the Rangers in the 2011 MLB Draft and would go on to embark on a distinct professional career.

After primarily serving as a starting pitcher for Texas from 2014-17, Martinez pitched four seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league (2018-21) and returned to MLB as a reliever with the San Diego Padres (2022-23) and Cincinnati Reds (2024-25). Last offseason, after making 26 starts across 40 appearances altogether with the Reds in 2025, the Rays signed Martinez to a one-year, $13 million deal to be part of their starting rotation, and the right-hander earned his first career All-Star honor.

Víctor Mesa Jr. Stats (2026 Regular Season): 61 hits, 14 home runs, 34 RBIs, 2.9 wins above replacement, a 127 OPS+ and a .260/.327/.498 slash line (262 plate appearances)

Mesa signed with the Marlins as an international free agent in 2018 and ultimately wouldn't reach the big leagues until 2025. After just 16 games with the big-league club in 2025, Miami traded Mesa to Tampa Bay in February, and the outfielder has since become a key ingredient to manager Kevin Cash's depth chart.

Slugging at a high rate, cranking out production at a highly efficient clip and playing all three outfield positions (mostly right field), Mesa has provided the Rays with both an effective, left-handed bat and a versatile outfielder.

Richie Palacios Stats (2026 Regular Season): 81 hits, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs, 1.8 wins above replacement, a 97 OPS+ and a .235/.330/.374 slash line (399 plate appearances)

"No … there is another!"

And that is in reference to another member of the Rays' lineup formerly being part of the Guardians. In this case, Palacios was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft, debuted in the big leagues in 2022, was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023 and then acquired by the Rays in 2024.

Palacios has dabbled at both corner outfield positions in his time with the Rays, but he has been Tampa Bay's primary second baseman this year, while posing a respectable threat on the basepath (17 stolen bases in the 2026 regular season) and effectively putting the ball in play.

Freddy Peralta Stats (2026 Regular Season): 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts, 1.2 wins above replacement and a 131 ERA+ across 55 ⅓ innings (10 starts with the Rays after being acquired from the New York Mets in July)

Ironically, Peralta spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Brewers (2018-25), highlighted by a pair of All-Star seasons in 2021 and 2025. He was originally signed as an international free agent by the Seattle Mariners in 2013 and later traded to the Brewers in 2015.

Peralta was traded to the Mets last offseason, but he got off to a disappointing start this season, posting a 4.99 ERA over 22 starts. Then, he was traded to the Rays and is back to being the dominant, top-of-the-rotation force that the right-hander was in Milwaukee. Through 16 ⅔ innings pitched in the 2026 AL playoffs, Peralta has posted a 1.08 ERA.

Drew Rasmussen Stats (2026 Regular Season): 2.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 174 strikeouts, 4.7 wins above replacement and a 159 ERA+ across 172.0 innings (30 starts)

The Rays' ace and likely 2026 AL Cy Young Award finalist was actually drafted by both these teams. Rasmussen turned down Tampa Bay after being selected with the No. 31 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, instead staying at Oregon State for one more year, which came after also turning down the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. Rasmussen was later selected by Milwaukee in the sixth round of the 2018 MLB Draft despite having Tommy John surgery beforehand.

After coming out of the Brewers' bullpen from 2020-21, the Rays acquired Rasmussen during the 2021 season, eventually made him a full-time starting pitcher and the right-hander became a force to be reckoned with.

An All-Star in each of the last two years (2025-26), Rasmussen boasts a career 2.71 ERA with the Rays. He led the AL in WHIP this year and continues to find success with a consistent, four-pitch arsenal: cutter, four-seamer, sinker and changeup. Rasmussen was four outs away from a no-hitter against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Ryan Vilade Stats (2026 Regular Season): 60 hits, 11 home runs, 43 RBIs, 0.8 wins above replacement, a 108 OPS+ and a .245/.321/.429 slash line (278 plate appearances)

Selected by the Rockies in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft, Vilade reached the MLB scene in 2021, but he wasn't able to stick. In fact, he wouldn't appear in an MLB game again until 2024 and entered the 2026 MLB season with just 28 appearances in a big-league game.

And then Vilade was traded to the Rays.

Vilade has been a jack of all trades for Tampa Bay this season, starting games in right field, left field, first base and second base. Meanwhile, he hit a solo home run in the Rays' closeout Game 3 ALDS win over the Yankees.

In summation: The Rays are the cleaner from "Toy Story 2." They get players to tap into their potential, get back on track and pretty much anything in-between. But of course, "You can't rush art!"