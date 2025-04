Major League Baseball Rangers place Corey Seager on 10-day IL because of a hamstring strain Updated Apr. 23, 2025 9:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Corey Seager on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained right hamstring.

The 30-year-old Seager pulled up while running to first base in the sixth inning Tuesday at the Athletics and left the game. Seager started 21 of Texas’ first 23 games this season and is hitting .286 with four home runs and six RBIs. He has a team-high 17 hits since April 8.

The Rangers also called up infielder Nick Ahmed and designated left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington for assignment. The 35-year-old Ahmed is seeking to appear in a major league game for the 12th consecutive season. He has played for Arizona (2014-23), San Francisco (2024), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2024) and San Diego (2024).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

