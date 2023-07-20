Major League Baseball
Rangers, MLB unveil logo for 2024 All-Star Game
Published Jul. 20, 2023

The MLB All-Star Game has grown to a scale worthy of the state of Texas since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic, and the countdown is on for next year's festivities.

Major League Baseball and the Rangers unveiled the logo Thursday for the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof stadium across the street from the open-air facility where the 1995 All-Star Game was played in extreme heat. 

According to MLB.com, the logo for the July 16 game is "a vibrant celebration of Texas and the diverse community of Arlington and its surrounding cities. At its core, the logo is a captivating representation of Texas pride and exudes a sense of energy and celebration, symbolizing the spirit of the All-Star Game and the host city. Within the mark, the Ranger’s iconic typography is seen in the words ‘All-Star Game’ and punctuated by the state's emblematic star. Stylistically, the rough edges and dynamic colors bring a warm welcome for all baseball fans to the summer baseball festivities that lie ahead."

"That Major League Baseball All-Star Game has grown into an entire week of activities," said Chuck Morgan, the longtime public address announcer for the Rangers. "The All-Star experience has changed a lot since that game at The Ballpark in Arlington."

Globe Life Field opened in 2020, when the Rangers played their first season without fans there because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium hosted the 2020 World Series, with limited fans, after the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series were also played there.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Rangers' stadium is an "unbelievable state-of-the-art facility" and that the league feels a special affinity to the stadium and Texas owner Ray Davis for hosting that neutral-site postseason.

"When you think back to that period of time, Texas, Arlington, Ray and the Rangers really stepped up in a moment in time that was difficult to host any event," Manfred said. "We really felt a debt of gratitude to the club."

This year's All-Star Game was held last week in Seattle. The last time it was in Texas was in 2004, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

