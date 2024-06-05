Major League Baseball Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager leaves in 2nd inning due to hamstring tightness Published Jun. 5, 2024 9:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas All-Star shortstop and two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager left the Rangers' game Wednesday night against the Detroit Tigers because of tightness in his left hamstring after hitting an RBI single in the second inning.

Seager sliced the opposite-field hit down the line in left to score Travis Jankowski for a 1-0 lead. Manager Bruce Bochy and trainer Matt Lucero headed to first base, and Seager left the game.

Seager, who won World Series MVP last season with the Rangers and in 2020 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, extended his career-best on-base streak to 28 games. He had a 16-game hitting streak snapped Tuesday night.

Tigers starter Kenta Maeda, a former teammate of Seager's with the Dodgers, left after throwing only two pitches. He rubbed the area of his right-side ribs after throwing his second pitch.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

