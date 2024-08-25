Major League Baseball
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck
Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exits game between Rockies and Yankees after broken bat hits his neck

Published Aug. 25, 2024 3:56 p.m. ET

Plate umpire Nick Mahrley exited in the fifth inning of Sunday's game between the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies when he was hit in the neck by Giancarlo Stanton's shattered bat.

Stanton's bat broke when he hit a bloop single to left field. The barrel hit Mahrley on the left side of his mask, knocking it off.

Mahrley immediately fell down and was attended to by New York's athletic training staff.

A medic came on the field and Mahrley was helped onto a stretcher as the crowd applauded.

When play resumed, crew chief Marvin Hudson took over behind the plate. Second base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt moved from second base to first base.

The 41-year-old Mahrley worked 473 games as a callup umpire until becoming a full-time umpire before last season.

The Yankees held a 4-3 lead when Mahrley exited.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

