Major League Baseball
Pirates manager Shelton receives contract extension
Major League Baseball

Pirates manager Shelton receives contract extension

Published Apr. 22, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET

Manager Derek Shelton’s contract was extended by the Pittsburgh Pirates after the team's 14-7 start, its best since 1992.

Shelton's contract was set to expire after this season. The Pirates announced the new deal Saturday but did not specify a length.

"It shows what we’re doing and how we’re doing it is working," Shelton said.

Shelton entered the season with a 142-242 record over three years.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Pittsburgh Pirates
