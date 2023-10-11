Major League Baseball Phillies stars rep Colorado's Deion Sanders before Game 3 of NLDS Updated Oct. 11, 2023 3:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As Philadelphia looks to regain the lead in its NLDS matchup against the Atlanta Braves, Phillies players have primetime production on their minds and Prime Time on their chests.

Prior to Game 3 on Wednesday, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were spotted entering Citizens Bank Park wearing apparel featuring Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime.

Sanders and the Buffaloes are 4-2 in the 2023 college football season, already recording three more wins than the program registered all of last year (1-11). Last week, Colorado ended its two-game losing streak with a road win against Arizona State. The week prior, it put together a valiant comeback bid against No. 10 USC, losing 48-41 after once trailing by 27 points late in the third quarter.

As for Phillies, they're coming off a brutal Game 2 loss in Atlanta in which they blew a 4-0 sixth-inning lead. This came two days after they shut out the Braves 3-0. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Prior to the NLDS, the Phillies — who reached the World Series last season — swept the Miami Marlins in the NL wild-card round. Across Philadelphia's four postseason games, Harper has logged one home run while boasting a 1.112 OPS. Castellanos has four hits and has scored two runs so far in the postseason.

First pitch for Game 3 is at 5:07 p.m. ET.

