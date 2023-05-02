Major League Baseball
Phillies 1B Kody Clemens strikes out batter on 57-mph pitch
Phillies 1B Kody Clemens strikes out batter on 57-mph pitch

Updated May. 2, 2023 3:08 p.m. ET

Having already given up two runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the inning and trailing by nine runs, the Philadelphia Phillies turned to infielder Kody Clemens to keep the score from getting more out of hand in the bottom of the eighth on Monday.

While he walked a batter, Clemens was able to get two outs and keep the score at 13-4. In fact, Clemens' first out came via strikeout, as he froze second baseman Michael Busch on a blazing 57-mph slider.

Despite having just 68 big-league appearances under his belt, this was Clemens' eighth time taking the hill. Across those eight appearances, he has posted a combined 3.52 ERA.

Philadelphia acquired Clemens, whose father is seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers as part of a five-player trade in January. Clemens was selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Tigers. He made his MLB debut last season and has started eight games for the Phillies at first base this season. Clemens has hit three home runs.

While the Phillies were trounced in the series opener, they'll get a shot in the arm on Tuesday night as Bryce Harper makes his season debut after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November.

The Phillies are 15-15, good for fourth in the NL East.

