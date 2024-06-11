Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day IL
The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.
The team said Realmuto will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. No timetable was given for his return.
Realmuto hit .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. His seven homers was tied for most among all NL catchers, and his 17-game hitting streak last month was the longest for a Phillies catcher in baseball's modern era.
To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marchán, 25, was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers over Yankees after convincing series win?
2024 MLB City Connect uniforms: Twins' 'Ripple Effect' jerseys honor Minnesota's lakes
2024 MLB player poll names Shohei Ohtani best in baseball; Who's most overrated?
-
How Teoscar Hernández emerged as an unsung hero of the Dodgers' offense
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge new lone favorite in AL MVP race
MLB players on London Series: 'Make it more of an event'
-
Aaron Judge making MLB history since early May: By the numbers
Yankees learn valuable lessons without Juan Soto while narrowly avoiding sweep vs. Dodgers
-
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers over Yankees after convincing series win?
2024 MLB City Connect uniforms: Twins' 'Ripple Effect' jerseys honor Minnesota's lakes
2024 MLB player poll names Shohei Ohtani best in baseball; Who's most overrated?
-
How Teoscar Hernández emerged as an unsung hero of the Dodgers' offense
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge new lone favorite in AL MVP race
MLB players on London Series: 'Make it more of an event'
-
Aaron Judge making MLB history since early May: By the numbers