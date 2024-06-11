Major League Baseball
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day IL
Major League Baseball

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day IL

Published Jun. 11, 2024 5:20 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.

The team said Realmuto will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. No timetable was given for his return.

Realmuto hit .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. His seven homers was tied for most among all NL catchers, and his 17-game hitting streak last month was the longest for a Phillies catcher in baseball's modern era.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marchán, 25, was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies
