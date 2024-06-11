Major League Baseball Phillies' J.T. Realmuto to have knee surgery, placed on 10-day IL Published Jun. 11, 2024 5:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and said he will need surgery to remove cartilage in his right knee.

The team said Realmuto will undergo a right knee meniscectomy on Wednesday. No timetable was given for his return.

Realmuto hit .261 while helping Philadelphia open a nine-game lead in the NL East. His seven homers was tied for most among all NL catchers, and his 17-game hitting streak last month was the longest for a Phillies catcher in baseball's modern era.

To fill his spot on the roster, the Phillies recalled catcher Rafael Marchán from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Marchán, 25, was the extra player activated for the London Series against the New York Mets last weekend, but he did not appear in either game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Philadelphia Phillies

share