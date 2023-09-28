Phillies' Bryce Harper tosses helmet into stands after ejection vs. Pirates
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh on Thursday night following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three.
Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger.
Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hernández's face and had to be separated by manager Rob Thomson. Harper tossed his helmet into the stands before he went into the dugout. One child got a lucky souvenir and wore the helmet the next inning.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
