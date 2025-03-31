Major League Baseball
Pete Alonso hits his first homer of the season — and it's a grand slam
Major League Baseball

Pete Alonso hits his first homer of the season — and it's a grand slam

Published Mar. 31, 2025 11:15 p.m. ET

Pete Alonso hit a grand slam and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Monday night.

Starling Marte, Luis Torrens and Brandon Nimmo also went deep for the Mets, who finished with 11 hits in the opener of a three-game series. Every starter in the lineup had at least one.

New York left-hander David Peterson gave up two runs and five hits in six innings. Peterson (1-0) struck out nine and walked three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso’s drive chased Miami starter Cal Quantrill (0-1) and highlighted a seven-run fifth. Torrens capped the outburst when he connected for a two-run shot off reliever George Soriano to put the Mets ahead 8-1.

Otto López’s solo homer in the first gave the Marlins a quick lead before the Mets tied it on Marte’s drive in the third.

The Marlins scored two in the ninth, ending a string of 11 2/3 scoreless innings by New York’s bullpen to start the season.

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor sat out after his wife gave birth to the couple’s third child. He made it to the ballpark in time for first pitch, but did not play.

Quantrill allowed six runs and eight hits over four-plus innings in his Marlins debut. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a one-year deal as a free agent Feb. 12.

Key moment

After getting ahead 3-1 in the count against Quantrill, Alonso fouled off two consecutive sinkers. Quantrill then threw another sinker that Alonso drove 400 feet over the wall in right-center for his fourth career slam to make it 6-1.

Key stat

Nimmo’s two-run shot in the sixth gave him eight home runs at loanDepot Park, tying his most at any road ballpark. He also has eight at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park and Atlanta’s Truist Park.

Up next

Mets RHP Kodai Senga makes his season debut Tuesday against 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.86 ERA).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Pete Alonso
New York Mets
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M

Shohei Ohtani autographed 50/50 card sells at auction for over $1M

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes