Major League Baseball Royals Build on Seven-Run 1st Inning en Route to 20-1 Win Over Blue Jays, Max Scherzer Published Sep. 20, 2025 12:15 a.m. ET

Kansas City's seven-run first inning, including a three-run homer from Salvador Perez, gave the Royals much-needed momentum Friday in a 20-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Royals sent 10 batters to the plate against Max Scherzer (5-4), who exited after recording just two outs and allowing seven hits in the shortest non-injury start of his career. It was Scherzer’s shortest outing since facing just one batter while pitching for Washington on June 11, 2021, before leaving with an injury.

Following a homer by George Springer in the top of the first inning, the Royals quickly tied it in the bottom of the inning on Carter Jensen’s leadoff double and Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI single. Witt scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s double into the left field corner to give Kansas City the lead for good.

After a walk to Maikel Garcia – and Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker’s ejection – Perez connected for his 30th home run. Michael Massey’s two-run homer gave Kansas City a 7-1 lead.

Batting leadoff for the first time, Jensen hit three doubles – two against Scherzer in the first and a two-run double in the third. Jensen became the first Royals player with multiple doubles in the same inning.

Jac Caglianone hit a three-run homer in the seventh as the Royals had 10 runs and 13 hits in 1 1/3 innings against catcher Tyler Heineman. Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa got the last two outs in the eighth inning.

Pasquantino had four of Kansas City’s franchise-record 27 hits, doubling twice as the Royals had with eight extra-base hits in the first three innings.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen (6-11) gave up a run and three hits with three walks while striking out four in 7 2/3 innings for his first win since July 6.

Perez’s 30th home run matched Pasquantino for the club lead as the pair became the second Royals teammates to reach the mark, following Steve Balboni and George Brett in 1985.

Springer, celebrating his 36th birthday, hit his 63rd leadoff home run — second-most in major league history — and reached 30 homers for the first time since 2019.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

