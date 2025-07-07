Major League Baseball Padres' Yu Darvish To Make Season Debut Monday Against Diamondbacks Published Jul. 7, 2025 1:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will be activated from the injured list and make his season debut Monday night at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Japanese star has been sidelined since spring training by right elbow inflammation.

"It really just comes down from a physical standpoint," manager Mike Shildt said before the Padres finished a series against Texas on Sunday night. "We always have an open day on the schedule for Yu Darvish to start."

Making a start Monday night will allow Darvish to make another start before the All-Star break.

Darvish, who turns 39 on Aug. 16, threw a bullpen session Saturday after throwing two simulated games against minor leaguers in the last two weeks.

Darvish missed significant time in 2024 with an elbow injury and a personal issue. He made five starts in September and finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and a 3.31 ERA.

He pitched well in two starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Division Series, earning the win Game 2 and taking the loss in Game 5. The Padres went from having a 2-1 lead in the series to failing to score in the final 24 innings against the eventual World Series champions.

The Padres' rotation is still suffering from a number of injuries, even as Darvish returns. Joe Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery before the season even began, and won't return until 2026. Michael King, who posted a 2.59 ERA through 10 starts, is out until August or September with a right shoulder injury. And while Dylan Cease is not injured, he's underperforming in his second year with the Padres, exacerbating their rotation issues.

The Padres are 48-41, seven games back of the Dodgers in the NL West, and effectively tied for the league's third wild card with the Giants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

