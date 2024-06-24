Major League Baseball
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on IL with stress reaction in right thigh bone
Major League Baseball

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on IL with stress reaction in right thigh bone

Published Jun. 24, 2024 8:01 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone.

Tatis has been dealing with what had been described as a quadriceps injury for some time. Manager Mike Shildt said the team discovered the stress reaction in his femur a few days ago after imaging. The manager said Tatis could play with the injury, but it won't get better without rest.

Tatis was hit by a pitch near his left elbow on Friday night against Milwaukee and was removed from the game two innings later. He didn't play Saturday or Sunday.

Tatis leads the Padres with 14 home runs, including a 446-foot shot on Thursday night. He won the NL Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards last year in his first season in right field after beginning his career as a shortstop.

Shildt also said Yu Darvish is dealing with elbow inflammation and won't start Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals as planned. He's on the IL with a groin strain.

Rookie Adam Mazur was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Tuesday night. The Padres also recalled infielder Eguy Rosario from Triple-A and selected the contract of outfielder Bryce Johnson. They optioned right-hander Jhony Brito and outfielder Jose Azocar to Triple-A.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

San Diego Padres
Fernando Tatis
