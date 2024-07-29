Orioles catcher James McCann shrugs off fastball to face, stays in game after being bloodied
Orioles catcher James McCann was struck in the face with a fastball and was treated for a severe nosebleed before staying in the game on Monday against Toronto.
The pitch was thrown by Blue Jays rookie Yariel Rodriguez, who was struggling with his control before unleashing a first-inning pitch with the bases loaded that hit McCann square in the face.
Baltimore's backup catcher immediately dropped to the ground. He was bleeding profusely when team head athletic trainer Brian Ebel began providing treatment at the plate.
McCann eventually shuffled to first base, but was still bleeding before manager Brandon Hyde sent him to the dugout.
At that point, Rodriguez was removed from the game by Toronto manager John Schneider. During the ensuing delay to allow reliever Brandon Eisert to warm up, McCann continued to receive treatment in the Baltimore dugout.
By the time the game was ready to resume, McCann had stopped bleeding and returned to the field, wearing a new jersey and taking his spot as a runner at first base.
"I would go to war every single day for James McCann. But after seeing that, I am convinced that I would absolutely useless to him," injured Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells wrote in a social media post. "That's the toughest SOB I've ever met."
McCann was credited with an RBI to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead in the opener of a doubleheader.
He got a standing ovation when he came up to bat with two outs in the third.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
