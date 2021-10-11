Major League Baseball Now with the Braves, Joc Pederson continues to shine in the October spotlight 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

When Joc Pederson launched a three-run, pinch-hit homer in Game 3 of the NLDS vs. Milwaukee, it felt all too familiar.

Didn’t he do this just a few days ago? Pinch-hitting against the same pitcher?

Indeed!

But anyone who has watched postseason baseball over the past decade knows that Pederson’s dramatic, deja vu dinger was more than just another wacky baseball coincidence. The Braves' outfielder has been producing high-stakes homers his entire career. His Game 3 blast was the 11th of his illustrious postseason career; only 23 players in MLB history have hit more playoff long balls.

This is just what he does. Welcome (back) to Joctober.

When Pederson debuted for the Dodgers in 2014, the hype was considerable. Fresh off a spectacular 33 HR/30 SB season in Triple-A, Pederson was a consensus top-50 prospect in baseball, seemingly primed to become a key part of the burgeoning Dodgers' NL West dynasty.

In some ways, that’s exactly what happened. By the time the Dodgers finally won a World Series after eight consecutive division titles, only Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen and Pedro Baez could claim a longer tenure on the ring-winning roster. Pederson was there for the whole run and undoubtedly became one of the faces of the Dodgers franchise. He was never the best player, but he is one of the first guys you’d think of when discussing this era of Dodgers baseball.

At the same time, as L.A. got better and better and the roster became more and more talented, Pederson’s role slowly diminished. His struggles against left-handed pitching and below-average outfield defense prompted the Dodgers to limit his playing time in favor of other, more well-rounded stars.

And yet Joctober never wavered. Pederson homered at least once in five consecutive Dodgers postseason runs, beginning with this dramatic, game-tying blast off Max Scherzer in the 2016 NLDS:

That homer was a pretty good indicator that Pederson wasn't afraid of these kinds of moments. A year later, he launched three homers in the World Series, the first off another future Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander:

Three more years and four more postseason dingers later, Joc was at it again in Game 5 of the 2020 World Series, this time off Tyler Glasnow:

When Pederson became a free agent this past winter, it was pretty obvious that he would not be returning to L.A. The loaded Dodgers' outfield was simply too crowded, and Pederson was eager to get more consistent playing time. He wasn't the only one; Kiké Hernández was also somewhat squeezed out of the Dodgers’ grand plans and has also done quite well for himself with Boston, especially this postseason. That’s not to say the Dodgers made a mistake in letting these two go. Rather, sometimes it’s just time to turn the page, and players have the opportunity to write new chapters with new teams.

Pederson was perfectly solid in 73 games for the Cubs this season before being dealt to Atlanta right after the All-Star Break. Now he’s playing a significant part in the Braves’ wholly revamped outfield, and his team is one win away from a spot in the NLCS, where he could face his old friends in Dodger blue.

Still just 29, Pederson has played in 67 career postseason games. When Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve suit up for ALDS Game 4 on Tuesday, they will each tie Pederson with their 67th career postseason appearance. Besides the Houston duo, only Yadier Molina (101), Albert Pujols (78) and Justin Turner (76) have appeared in more postseason games among active players. In fact, Pederson’s 67 games are tied with Pete Rose for 24th-most all time. He might not have become the superstar some projected him to be, but Pederson has definitely become a staple of baseball’s most important month, and few can claim to be more comfortable on the game’s biggest stage.

Even though he isn't a Dodger anymore, it’s only right that we’re being treated to more Pederson moments this postseason. I don’t recognize the month of October without Joc, so special thanks to Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos for acquiring Pederson from the fourth-place-bound Cubs and ensuring that Joctober would live on for another year.

Also, thanks to the man himself for continuing to swing out of his shoes in the game’s biggest moments. One of baseball’s great cliches is the hitter who claims to "not try to do too much" at the plate in a big spot. I shouldn’t speak for Joc, but my sense from watching him in so many of these situations over the years is that he is absolutely trying to do too much.

Forget shortening up and going the other way. Joc is always trying to make stuff happen. And quite often, that's exactly what he has done.

Happy Joctober, friends.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He lives in D.C. but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_.

