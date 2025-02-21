Major League Baseball
New York Yankees drop facial hair policy dating back 49 years
New York Yankees drop facial hair policy dating back 49 years

Updated Feb. 21, 2025 10:52 a.m. ET

The New York Yankees dropped their ban on beards Friday, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner.

Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team's spring training opener.

"In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy," Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement.

"These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years," he said. "Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy."

As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day. Closer Devin Williams, acquired in an offseason trade from Milwaukee, had hair on his chin for his photo.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo was forced to trim his previously long hair when he was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

