Mookie Betts to move from shortstop to right field when he returns to Dodgers next week
Published Aug. 10, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET

Mookie Betts will move from shortstop back to right field when he returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup next week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Betts will make the move on Monday in Milwaukee, where the NL West leaders open a four-game series.

"He is most confident right now in right field versus at shortstop," Roberts said.

Three days ago, Roberts said Betts would remain at short but drop to No. 2 in the order when he comes back from a broken left hand.

Shohei Ohtani will continue batting leadoff, where he has hit .290 with 15 home runs, 33 runs scored, and 35 RBIs since Betts got hurt on June 16.

Betts moved to the leadoff spot shortly after joining the Dodgers from the Boston Red Sox in 2020, and he's made it known he prefers to be there. He was hitting .304 with 10 homers in 72 games before getting hit by a pitch and injuring his hand.

The top of the Dodgers' lineup will be Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman beginning next week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

