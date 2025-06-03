Major League Baseball
Mookie Betts back in the Dodgers' lineup after missing 4 games
Major League Baseball

Mookie Betts back in the Dodgers' lineup after missing 4 games

Published Jun. 3, 2025 7:17 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Tuesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the New York Mets. Betts missed the last four games after stubbing his toe last Wednesday in the Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians

Following the injury, he was listed as day-to-day, before receiving an X-ray which revealed a "slight fracture." The injury kept him out for the entirety of the Dodgers' series against the New York Yankees, and their opening game against the Mets on Monday.

Betts will slot right back at shortstop and the No. 2 spot in the batting order.  

During his absence, the Dodgers oscillated between Miguel Rojas and Hyeseong Kim at shortstop, as each received two starts. Both Rojas and Kim, though, hit at the bottom of the order, in the eight- or nine-hole, while outfielder Teoscar Hernandez moved up into the second spot. 

The Dodgers went 2-2 without Betts, and will receive a lift with the return of the former MVP and eight-time All-Star.

