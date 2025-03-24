Major League Baseball
Mookie Betts' return for Dodgers uncertain as he's lost 15 pounds due to illness
Major League Baseball

Mookie Betts' return for Dodgers uncertain as he's lost 15 pounds due to illness

Published Mar. 24, 2025 5:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is still dealing with an illness and his return remains uncertain.

Betts, who missed the Dodgers' first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome last week and was sent back to Los Angeles to continue recovering, was a late scratch for Sunday's exhibition win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Betts told reporters he hasn't been able to keep down solid food without vomiting for two weeks and has lost about 15 pounds during that time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I mean, I feel great," Betts told reporters in Los Angeles. "Like, my body feels great. I've been able to work out. I've been able to do pretty much everything but eat, which is strange. So the symptoms have kind of gone away, I just have to figure out how to get my stomach to kind of calm down."

The perennial All-Star said so far all his blood work and other routine testing have been normal. Betts won't play in Monday's exhibition at Angel Stadium, and he's a long shot for the Dodgers' opening day game on American soil on Thursday against Detroit.

"It's just hard to fathom not eating and going to play a game," Betts said. "So it looks like I'm just going to be light for a little bit. Maybe I play uphill a little bit for the beginning of the season. But no, I just want to play, man. I'm tired of sitting, tired of throwing up, tired of doing all this. I really just want to play."

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters

2025 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, times, dates, how to watch, starters

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes