Dodgers' Mookie Betts will miss Tokyo Series vs. Cubs with lingering illness

Mookie Betts will miss the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to an illness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Sunday night.

Roberts said that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27.

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

"He's not going to play in these two games," Roberts said. "When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that."

Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts' place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Betts went through a light workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly. He started suffering from flu-like symptoms in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn't recovered as quickly as hoped.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

