Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Mookie Betts will miss Tokyo Series vs. Cubs with lingering illness
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Mookie Betts will miss Tokyo Series vs. Cubs with lingering illness

Updated Mar. 16, 2025 11:36 p.m. ET

Mookie Betts will miss the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to an illness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the decision on Sunday night.

Roberts said that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27.

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He's not going to play in these two games," Roberts said. "When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that."

Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts' place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Betts went through a light workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly. He started suffering from flu-like symptoms in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn't recovered as quickly as hoped.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Mookie Betts
Los Angeles Dodgers
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani hits two-run homer in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Shohei Ohtani hits two-run homer in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes