Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: Shohei Ohtani continues to break records plus Rays, Reds surge 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

As we head into the final month of the regular season, the division and wild-card races are hotter than ever.

The Cincinnati Reds have soared into a playoff spot, and the Mets have fallen off the face of the earth, proving once again that until the last pitch of the regular season is thrown, we have no idea what is going to happen.

This week in baseball was a wild one, so let’s take a look back at some of the best things from the week that was and glance ahead at some things to watch this week.

TEAM OF THE WEEK

Everyone is talking about the New York Yankees in the AL East — and for good reason.

A team that deserves even more credit, though, is the first-place team in the division and my team of the week, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays won every game they played this past week. The Yankees were the hottest team on the planet for a while, but the Rays played well enough to keep a good distance between the two in the standings, and now they're creating even more separation.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run recently, and unfortunately, the Tigers were on the road when it happened.

This week, the team returned home, and Cabrera was celebrated in front of his home crowd.

This picture comes from Miggy's first game back in Detroit.

SIX TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in Angels history to record 40 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is also the first Japanese-born player and the fifth foreign-born player to accomplish this feat.

Ohtani also got hit on the right hand this past week, and it did not look pretty.

He actually stayed in the game and ended up stealing base No. 20 to reach the milestone that night. Even better news: The MRI of his hand came back clean.

For more from "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

1. Dodgers at Giants

A monumental, three-game series begins Friday in San Francisco between the two best teams in baseball. This is the final series of the year between these teams, and it could go a long way in deciding who wins the division.

These two squads have played great games against each other all season. The Giants have a slight advantage, with an 8-7 record in the season series so far.

I'm looking for the Giants to make a statement this weekend. I think they will win the series in front of a packed and pumped home crowd. But whatever happens, I can promise you will not want to miss these games.

2. Shohei Ohtani

Honestly, when is Ohtani not what you should be watching in any given week? On Tuesday, he is scheduled to pitch against the Yankees for the first time since his terrible outing June 30 at Yankee Stadium.

Ever since, Ohtani has been one of the best pitchers in baseball, and he has used that game as motivation, stating that he learned a lot from the outing.

Ohtani has proved time and again this season that he can bounce back. Coming off a rough start last week against the Orioles, I expect him to pitch very well Tuesday in New York.

For more up-to-date news on all things Angels, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

3. The NL wild card

The National League wild-card race is, well, wild right now. A month ago, it seemed like it was a done deal, and three NL West teams were going to make the playoffs.

That certainly isn’t a certainty anymore, though, as the Padres have really struggled of late, and if the season ended today, the Reds would be in the playoffs instead.

Making matters worse for San Diego, the Padres have a very difficult schedule in the final month of the season, playing the Giants and Dodgers a total of 13 times. The Reds, meanwhile, get to face the Cubs and Pirates nine times in September.

The schedule favors Cincinnati, and if the Reds hold on to that wild-card spot, this season will amount to a massive letdown for the Padres. Keep an eye on this race down the stretch.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

This week on "Flippin' Bats," I welcome Padres starter Joe Musgrove. We're breaking down his 2021 season, from throwing a no-hitter for his hometown team to playing alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. to the Padres' push to make the playoffs and more! This is an episode you won’t want to miss, featuring a great pitcher and a great guy.

Here’s to another very exciting week of Major League Baseball!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.