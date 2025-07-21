Major League Baseball
MLB Unveils NASCAR-inspired Braves, Reds Uniforms for Speedway Classic
Updated Jul. 21, 2025 11:49 a.m. ET

The Braves and Reds are set to play inside historic Bristol Motor Speedway, so it's only appropriate they'll have special uniforms to honor the occasion. 

The unis were unveiled on Monday, and feature different elements inspired by NASCAR: the Braves will wear hats with flames on top of the visor, while the Reds have a checkered flag design, and both jerseys have NASCAR-style numbers such as those found on the stock cars themselves.

The Speedway Classic is the first such event held at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the expectation is that it will set a record for attendance in an MLB game – Bristol is one of the largest sports venues in America, with a capacity of 153,000, or, 97,000 more than MLB's current larger park, Dodger Stadium. 

The Speedway Classic will be played on Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, and air on FOX, the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com, with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET. 

Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds
Major League Baseball
