Major League Baseball MLB Stock Report: Yankees Are Within 2 Games of Blue Jays. Can They Win AL East? Published Sep. 8, 2025

Suddenly, the Yankees are right back in the race with a real chance to win the American League East.

After taking two out of three against the Blue Jays this past weekend, the Yankees are just two games behind Toronto for the division lead. Their 11-3 run since getting humiliated by the Red Sox two weeks ago has allowed them to close the gap in the standings. New York holds a five-game lead for the top AL wild card spot with 19 games remaining on the schedule.

This is just about where the Bronx Bombers hoped they would be when they opened the final month of the regular season with a daunting schedule. They needed to prove they could win against formidable teams besides just beating up the basement dwellers. So yes, the Yankees deserve credit for going 4-2 against the Astros and Blue Jays, but they’re not out of the woods just yet.

A couple of tough matchups against the Tigers (at home) and the nemesis Red Sox (at Fenway) are on tap beginning Tuesday. Those two series could define the Yankees’ season.

What are some of the concerns surrounding the Yankees that could hold them back from not only winning the AL East, but from going on a deep October run? What do the Yankees have to do to put the Blue Jays away for good?

Bench Volpe

The Yankees struggling shortstop had another rough day on the diamond in Sunday’s series finale. Anthony Volpe went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and an error. His 19 errors this season are the second-most among 124 qualified position players, trailing only Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Volpe’s batting average (.207), on-base percentage (.269) and BABIP (.241) are all second-worst among all 147 qualified major-league hitters. His 82 wRC+ is ranked 141st out of 147.

The Yankees are not giving themselves their best chance to win when they continue to stick with Volpe, who has been a black hole on offense and a liability on defense. The spunky, base-stealing Jose Caballero is a clear-cut upgrade at shortstop. The longer the Yankees wait to bench Volpe, the more they’re hurting their chances of winning the division.

Tighten up the fielding

We saw some encouraging plays on the field these past two weeks, as Cody Bellinger’s rocket from right field on Saturday, erasing the potential tying run, represented the top highlight of the Blue Jays series. But the Yankees are still seemingly making at least one defensive mistake on a nightly basis.

Outside of third baseman Ryan McMahon — who "looks like he’s slipping into a warm bath when he picks up a groundball," according to Aaron Boone — the club needs to tighten up the fielding in order to advance on a deep postseason run. New York is tied for 21st in MLB in fielding percentage while committing the fourth-most errors in the AL. As of now, they’re just another World Series Game 5, fifth-inning meltdown away from an early October exit.

Protect Aaron Judge

It’s impossible to envision the Yankees winning the division, or a championship, without Judge ripping the cover off the ball. In order for that to happen, the slugger has to work his way back to full health.

Judge returned to right field on Friday for the first time since late July, and it was clear to anyone watching that he was playing hurt. Not only will opposing teams continue to expose Judge’s right flexor strain, but it would be a disaster if he worsens the injury by overcompensating or altering his mechanics at the plate.

If slotting in Judge at DH and giving Giancarlo Stanton the majority of starts in right field is what’s best for the team, the Yankees have to do whatever it takes to protect their elite hitter.

NOTES AND QUOTES

Helsley’s New York displacement

From pitch tipping to shifting roles, reliever Ryan Helsley has been a major disappointment since he was traded to the Mets at July’s trade deadline. The former Cardinals closer, now struggling to adapt to a setup role before giving the ball to Mets closer Edwin Diaz, has an 11.45 ERA in 14 relief appearances with his new club. In a recent interview, Helsley indicated the summer trade has been a challenge for him.

"It’s obviously hard coming from a smaller city and a smaller market, and then coming to New York City, where everything is so hectic and crazy," he said. "I’m just trying to fit in and figure out my role and just try to get the best out of me and help the team win."

The Mets have been working hard to try and reset Helsley in an attempt to revitalize the two-time All-Star closer. He didn’t pitch in the team’s series against the Reds, but there will be high-leverage opportunities for Helsley in a four-game series against the Phillies this week.

"First time being traded, especially in-season, everything’s kind of hectic," Helsley said. "That stuff kind of happens. But I feel good. My body feels good. Just gotta keep going."

Julio’s strong second half

For the fourth consecutive year, Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez is enjoying a terrific second half of the season. Since July 11, Rodriguez’s 19 home runs and 45 RBI lead the major leagues. In that span, he has a 3.1 fWAR (2nd in MLB), 63 hits (2nd), .652 slugging percentage (3rd), 180 wRC+ (4th), and .309 batting average (6th).

On Saturday, the 24-year-old hit his 29th and 30th home run of the year. Then on Sunday, he stole his 25th base of the season to make some history. According to researcher Sarah Langs, Rodriguez is the second player in MLB history with three seasons of 25+ home runs and 25+ stolen bases before turning 25, joining Darryl Strawberry. The Mariners will need more of that elite performance from Rodriguez to get where they want to go.

LOOKING AHEAD

There could be significant movement in the NL East standings this week as the Mets and Phillies face off for the last time in the regular season. The Phillies host the Mets in a four-game matchup with a seven-game divisional lead. Will the Phillies bury the Mets — creating a double-digit deficit in the always-unruly atmosphere of Citizens Bank Park? Or will the Mets pick up where they left off, when they swept the Phillies at home a couple of weeks ago? Buckle up for what promises to be a compelling rivalry series.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

