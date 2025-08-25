Major League Baseball MLB Stock Report: Anthony Volpe Trending Downward, But Who Is Going Up? Published Aug. 25, 2025 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Anthony Volpe grew up in New York City and New Jersey as a lifelong Yankees fan.

But he hears those brutal boos from the home crowd. As much as the Yankees say otherwise, it has to be affecting him. And it's why benching him in Sunday's series final against the Red Sox was ultimately the right call.

Frankly, the 24-year-old hasn’t earned the privilege of being told when his next start will be.

Anthony Volpe looks to be riding the pine for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It goes beyond the 1-for-29 slump. He has taken steps back this year on both offense and defense. Volpe is hitting just .121 since August 2, another disappointing dip in his numbers after his brief, two-week surge immediately after the All-Star break.

The inconsistency and lack of overall impact isn’t new. Volpe has been one of the least valuable players in the major leagues since he debuted in 2023, ranking as the second-worst offensive player in OPS (On-Base Plus Slugging) and wRC+ (which measures runs created) among hitters with at least 1,500 plate appearances in that span. He ranks last in batting average and on-base percentage within those same parameters.

The team was not putting itself in the best position to win by continuously inserting Volpe into the lineup. Now, they must continue on that path by making him no promises about when he will return to an everyday role.

And yet, the Yankees have refused to criticize Volpe’s performance, even as he finished Saturday by leading the majors in errors (17). On Friday, he made another baffling defensive decision and gave the Red Sox a free base runner as the Yankees trailed, 1-0, in the ninth inning. Forget being critical, though. The Yankees have staunchly defended Volpe throughout his career, praising the strength of his ability, confidence, and mindset, even when that hasn’t shown up on the field.

"I think he’s mentally very tough," manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday. "And totally wired to handle all the things that go with being a big leaguer in the city and being a young big leaguer that’s got a lot of expectations on him."

The Yankees don’t have to publicly eviscerate Volpe’s performance. But not even admitting that the organization’s former No. 1 prospect hasn’t lived up to expectations, or that they’re concerned about his regression — when it’s been clear for months that he could use a reset, either on the bench or in the minor leagues — is baffling. To better handle the situation, the Yankees could’ve learned a thing or two from their crosstown rivals.

In June, the New York Mets had no problem demoting their power-hitting catcher Francisco Alvarez, the club’s former No. 1 prospect, when he scuffled at the plate, recording a .652 OPS with just three home runs in 35 games. Alvarez, like Volpe, had regressed offensively and seemed to be in his head, overthinking and putting added pressure on himself. After spending a month in the minor leagues, the catcher returned to the majors in July and posted a 1.054 OPS with four home runs in 21 games before going down with a thumb injury last week.

The appropriate time to demote Volpe was earlier in the season, but now the Yankees can at least try to set the shortstop up for success by giving him time off and letting him see how it’s done from the bench.

José Caballero has given the Yanks a nice spark at the shortstop position. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Since the trade deadline, the Yankees have had a viable option in utilityman Jose Caballero to take over starting-shortstop duties. Caballero — with a .918 OPS, two home runs, six stolen bases, and five walks in 15 games with New York — has been a spark in a Yankees dugout that deeply needed one. Boone was noncommittal about when Volpe might return to the lineup, and the Yankees shouldn’t be afraid to give him extended time off.

For now, Caballero has earned the right to play over Volpe.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Kansas City Royals

Have yourself a week, Vinnie. The Royals first baseman went on an offensive tear this past week, slugging six home runs in seven games while racking up 12 RBIs and 11 hits in the process. Pasquantino finished his huge week by hitting a game-changing, two-run shot off Tigers right-hander Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday’s 10-8 win. Pasquantino recorded a 1.506 OPS during his seven-game hot streak, which helped boost his season OPS+ to 121, the highest it’s been in his career.

Vinnie Pasquantino has the Kansas City Royals within an earshot of an AL wild-card spot. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

The Royals, three games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League wild-card spot, still have a chance to earn a seat in October thanks to Pasquantino’s power surge. The 27-year-old has slashed .264/.324/.480 with 28 home runs, 92 RBI, and 39 walks through 129 games this season.

Giancarlo Stanton, DH/OF, New York Yankees

Somehow, the 35-year-old slugger has figured out a way to turn back the clock. The way he’s hitting lately is reminiscent of 2017, the unstoppable version of Stanton, who won the National League MVP while slugging 59 home runs and recording a 1.007 OPS. This past week, Stanton crushed four home runs, including three in two days, to bring his season total up to 16 after just 50 games played since he returned from the injured list in June. It makes you wonder where the Yankees would be in the standings if he stayed healthy and dominated this way all season.

Another way to look at it: Stanton is heating up at exactly the right time. He was New York’s most lethal weapon last October — and he boasts a .994 OPS in 41 career playoff games — and now he’s helping the Yankees stay competitive in their pennant race. The Bombers enter Monday in possession of the second AL wild-card spot. They have to walk a fine line between getting Stanton in the lineup, and making sure he stays healthy while filling in for Aaron Judge in right field.

Jeff McNeil, UTIL, New York Mets

Speaking of a flash from the past, the Mets’ utilityman enjoyed a breakout week at the plate that helped lengthen their lineup. McNeil, the 2022 batting champion, posted a 1.450 OPS, crushed three home runs and collected nine RBIs with six hits in five games last week. His sizzling performance, which included a two-homer day against Atlanta on Friday, arrived after a shoulder-injury scare. X-rays on McNeil’s right shoulder came back negative, and he promptly returned to the lineup to help the Mets rout the Braves.

Jeff McNeil has come on lately in Queens. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McNeil has hit 12 home runs with a .808 OPS and 127 wRC+ in 93 games this year, a significant improvement after finishing last season with a .692 OPS. The Mets — clinging to the last National League wild-card spot — need all the help they can get from an offense that has been largely inconsistent and extremely streaky this season. McNeil continuing his offensive surge down the stretch would go a long way toward their goal of another deep playoff run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The storyline I’m most interested in monitoring over the next week is how the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres close out August. The NL West rivals entered Monday tied for first place after the Padres won the series against the Dodgers at home, which helped alleviate some of the sting of getting swept by the reigning champions earlier this month.

The Padres won't being going down quietly in the NL West yet. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

The Padres this week will play a three-game series in Seattle, followed by an off day and three more games in Minnesota. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have an easier schedule against the Reds and Diamondbacks in a six-game homestand. It will be interesting to see who takes care of business, and whether either team can create some separation in the standings, before the calendar and pennant race flips to September.

