MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Three Division Series heat up on jam-packed Monday

5 mins ago

A full day of baseball on a Monday – what more could an MLB fan hope for?

Three Division Series are queued up for Monday afternoon and the evening, beginning with the Atlanta Braves taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (series tied 1-1).

The Braves are currently in control at home, sporting a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

That game is followed by the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox (BOS leads 2-1), and concluding with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Francisco Giants (series tied 1-1).

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox were also scheduled to take the field on Monday, but that game has been postponed to Tuesday due to weather. 

Here are the top plays from Monday's slate:

Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
Series tied 1-1

Legendary blunder

Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in MLB history and a Braves icon, but even he is prone to losing balls in the sun.

Missed opportunity

The Braves started off the bottom of the second inning getting their first two batters on base with zero outs which normally signals runs are on the way.

That wasn't the case in this instance, however, with the Braves leaving both runners stranded after consecutive outs. The final out of the inning came on a base running mistake, with Adam Duvall being thrown out at second base before Austin Riley could make it home to score.

Mr. Anderson

In five innings of work, Braves starter Ian Anderson looked the part of an ace pitcher.

He struck out six batters, only allowing three hits and zero runs.

The catch that wasn't

Brewers' outfielder Lorenzo Cain nearly came up with the highlight of Game 3 with a catch in centerfield.

He was unable maintain control after crashing into the wall but it was a miraculous play nonetheless.

Joctober continues

Joc Pederson has been the Braves X-factor thus far in the NLDS, and his success continued in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pederson hit a three-run home run while pinch hitting to put the Braves ahead 3-0. This was Pederson's second pinch-hit home run of the series and has recoded a hit in all three of his at-bats thus far in this series.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox
HOU leads 2-1

Still to come!

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
BOS leads 2-1

Still to come!

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Series tied 1-1

Still to come!

