MLB playoffs averaging 3.33 million viewers through division series, 18% increase YoY
Major League Baseball's postseason is averaging 3.33 million viewers going into the league championship series, an 18% increase over last year's average of 2.82 million.
The division series averaged 3.56 million viewers for 18 games, a 14% increase from last year.
Friday's night NLDS Game 5 between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres averaged 7.5 million on FOX, FOX Deportes and streaming, the most-watched division series game since 2017.
Saturday afternoon's deciding game between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers averaged 3.42 million on TBS, the most-watched division series matchup in a day game window (pre-4 p.m. start) in 17 years.
The game was originally slated to be played at night, but was moved up to the afternoon due to the threat of inclement weather.
FOX and FS1 averaged 4.09 million for the National League games, their highest numbers since postseason baseball began airing on FS1 in 2014. Fox also benefitted from the Phillies-Mets being the other series. The Mets advanced in four games.
TNT Sports averaged 3 million for the ALDS series games on TBS and TNT. The Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals in four games in the other series.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
