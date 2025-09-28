2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Wild Card Round, Division Series
Get ready for fall baseball and the road to the World Series.
The MLB playoffs bracket is nearly set for the Wild Card and Division Series in both the American and National Leagues. Only one more wild-card spot (either the Cincinnati Reds or the New York Mets) is left to clinch for the 12-team bracket.
Which teams will be lifting the Commissioner's Trophy?
Who's in?
American League
Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays are tied with the Yankees for first place in the AL East. The division winner will earn a bye, and Toronto holds the tiebreaker.
New York Yankees – The Yankees are tied with the Blue Jays for first place in the AL East but do not hold the tiebreaker. The division winner will earn a bye.
Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.
Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will be a road team for the wild-card round.
Detroit Tigers – The Tigers clinched at least an AL Wild Card berth and are battling the Guardians (who have the tiebreaker) to win the AL Central.
Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians clinched at least an AL Wild Card berth and are trying to hold off the Tigers to win the AL Central.
National League
Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).
Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.
Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the No. 6 seed in the wild-card series.
Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.
San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.
MLB Playoffs Bracket
Wild Card Round
The four Wild Card Series will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Game 2 will be on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 would be Thursday. Start times have not been announced. Each series will be hosted at the higher seed.
American League
No. 3 Cleveland Guardians vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers
Winner of this series will play the Seattle Mariners (No. 2 seed).
No. 4 New York Yankees vs. No. 5 Boston Red Sox
Winner of this series will play the Toronto Blue Jays (No. 1 seed).
National League
No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 6 Cincinnati Reds
Winner of this series will play the Philadelphia Phillies (No. 2 seed).
No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs vs. No. 5 San Diego Padres
Winner of this series will play the Milwaukee Brewers (No. 1 seed).
Divisional Series
The four division series will be a five-game format.
To avoid having four games on Sunday, MLB has adjusted the schedule for the Division Series. The American League Division Series will have Games 1 and 2 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 5, before an off-day on Monday. The National League Division Series will get the day off on Sunday with Game 3 taking place on Monday, Oct. 6.
Start times for the Division Series have not been announced.
American League
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 5
Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 7
Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 8 (if necessary)
Game 5: Friday, Oct. 10 (if necessary)
National League
Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 4
Game 2: Monday, Oct. 6
Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 8
Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 9 (if necessary)
Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 11 (if necessary)
League Championship Series
The two championship series will be a seven-game format.
ALCS
Game 1: Oct. 12
Game 2: Oct. 13
Game 3: Oct. 15
Game 4: Oct. 16
Game 5: Oct. 17*
Game 6: Oct. 19*
Game 7: Oct. 20*
NLCS
Game 1: Oct. 13
Game 2: Oct. 14
Game 3: Oct. 16
Game 4: Oct. 17
Game 5: Oct. 18*
Game 6: Oct. 20*
Game 7: Oct. 21*
World Series
The World Series will be a seven-game format.
Game 1: Oct. 24
Game 2: Oct. 25
Game 3: Oct. 27
Game 4: Oct. 28
Game 5: Oct. 29*
Game 6: Oct. 31*
Game 7: Nov. 1*
* If necessary
