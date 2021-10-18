Major League Baseball MLB odds: How to Bet Astros vs. Red Sox, point spread, more 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Astros are being haunted by a trade they made at the deadline in 2014, and the Boston Red Sox are benefitting from that trade.

At the 2014 trade deadline, the Astros sent prospect Kike Hernandez to the Marlins as part of the trade for Jake Marisnick and Colin Moran. Hernandez was traded in December 2014 to the Dodgers as part of the trade for Dan Haren and Dee Gordon.

He signed as a free agent with the Red Sox in February and has been tormenting the Astros in October.

Hernandez homered in Game 2 on Saturday, his fifth homer in seven games this postseason.

"Kike Hernandez is the best player on the planet right now. That is not an exaggeration," FOX Sports' Ben Verlander said. "There is no better baseball player on the planet right now than Kike Hernandez. There is just none. When you're hot, you're hot. And he's hot."

Boston is expected to start Eduardo Rodriguez (13-8, 3.81 ERA in 34 starts this season) in Game 3. Rodriguez started two games against Houston this season and gave up 12 runs off 13 hits (including a pair of homers) and five walks over a combined 9 ⅓ innings.

Houston is expected to start Jose Urquidy, who was 8-3 with a 3.62 ERA during the regular season.

In 15 ⅔ innings in the 2020 postseason, Urquidy gave up seven earned runs, 21 hits with eight walks.

Urquidy's top task is stopping Hernandez, whose five postseason homers tie Todd Walker (2003) and David Ortiz (2004, 2013) for most by a Red Sox player during a postseason.

Team Trends

The Red Sox have a record five consecutive postseason games with 10-plus hits, the fifth team in MLB history to record 10 or more hits in five straight playoff games.

Boston leads the all-time series, 40-34.

The Astros are 4-0 in their past four games after allowing five runs or more in their previous game.

The Red Sox are 6-0 in their past six postseason games at Fenway Park.

Here's everything you need to know about the MLB odds on Monday's Game 3 American League Championship Series matchup between the Astros and Red Sox – the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and pick from our betting expert (with all MLB odds via FOX Bet).

HOUSTON ASTROS @ BOSTON RED SOX (8:08 p.m. ET Monday, FS1)

Point spread: Astros -1 (favored to win by more than one or more runs; otherwise Red Sox cover)

Moneyline: Red Sox -115 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Astros -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 9.5 runs scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "The Red Sox just keep getting underestimated at the betting window. They're only -115 tonight at FOX Bet - which feels about 20 cents too low - because bettors and bookmakers really respect Houston's offense. Meanwhile, Boston's offense leads the postseason in hits, homers, batting average, and slugging by wide margins. And I'm not the biggest trends person in the world, but the Red Sox have won 40 of Eduardo Rodriguez's last 54 starts at Fenway Park. Don't overthink it."

PICK: Red Sox +1 in Game 3

Click here for the latest MLB postseason odds on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app for everything you need in the sports betting world.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic Gambling Houston Astros Sam Panayotovich