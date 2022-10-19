Major League Baseball MLB Championship Series top plays: Phillies-Padres in action 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Phillies powered their way to a win in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday, and now, the Padres will look to even the series in Wednesday's Game 2 before the series moves to Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit monster home runs for Philly in Game 1, and they'll look to take a 2-0 lead in the series with Aaron Nola at the mound. Meanwhile, the Padres will trot out Blake Snell.

Game 1 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros is also underway. The two ball clubs are meeting each other for the third time in six seasons with the American League pennant on the line.

Justin Verlander is on the bump for the Astros, while the Yankees will start Jameson Taillon a day after they completed their ALDS victory over the Guardians.

Here are the top plays from Phillies-Padres:

Supporting your pitcher

Snell got some early support from his defense in the top of the first.

Phillies stay hot

After singles from Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos in the top of the second, an Alec Bohm single scored Harper to give Philly a 1-0 lead.

Sun damage

After Snell struck out Jean Segura, a Matt Vierling fly ball got caught in the sun, causing Juan Soto to let it drop. Castellanos scored to put Philly up 2-0.

A rough start to the day

Another single — this time from Edmundo Sosa — scored Bohm, giving the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.

In Philly's next at-bat, Schwarber grounded out to first, but it was enough to score Vierling, creating a 4-0 lead for PHI.

Two homers are better than one

After a hellish top of the second for the Padres, San Diego bit back, courtesy of back-to-back dingers from Brandon Drury and Josh Bell.

Philly's lead was cut to 4-2.

No brotherly love

Little brother Aaron Nola got the best of big brother Austin Nola in this first-ever battle-of-the-brothers.

Manny gets heated

Manny Machado was upset over a call by the home plate umpire during his at-bat in the third inning, which resulted in a strikeout. Earlier in the at-bat, Machado nearly hit a solo home run but the ball drifted foul

Not the Starbucks!

Manny Machado's foul ball was so close to taking out MLB on FOX analyst John Smoltz's coffee.

Brother's revenge

After his little brother got the best of him in his first at-bat, Austin Nola got a hit off Aaron Nola in their second matchup. It ended up being a big one, too. Nola's single to right field scored Ha-Seong Kim all the way from first to cut the Phillies' lead to 4-3.

The moment left Father Nola in a tough spot.

Tied game!

The Padres climbed back from a 4-0 hole to tie the game in the fifth inning when Juan Soto doubled down the right-field line to score Austin Nola from third. Aaron Nola's day ended a batter later after he struck out Manny Machado for a second time.

Padres take the lead

Brandon Drury stepped up in the clutch again for San Diego, hitting a single to center to score two runners with the bases loaded. The base hit gave the Padres a 6-4 lead in the fifth inning.

Back-to-back RBIs

After they hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning, Brandon Drury and Josh Bell hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth. Following Drury's two-run knock that gave the Padres the lead, Bell extended it with a hit to right.

Manny being Manny

The Padres All-Star third baseman gave them an insurance run in the seventh, hitting a solo shot well over 400 feet to extend San Diego's lead to 8-4.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more