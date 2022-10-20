Major League Baseball MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros best Yankees in Game 2 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, but it was the Houston Astros who came out with a win against the New York Yankees, 3-2, in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

The Astros now lead the series 2-0 after previously topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday.

Here are the top plays from Game 2 of the ALCS.

Astros 3, Yankees 2 (HOU leads series 2-0)

Houston comes up big

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman crushed Luis Severino's four-seam fastball and hit a three-run homer to close out the third inning, as Houston took a 3-0 lead.

Alex Bregman blasts a home run deep to left field Alex Bregman's three-run homer puts the Astros on the board against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Closing the gap

Following a double error on Framber Valdez, the Yankees added two runs in the top fourth inning to close the gap slightly.

Leveling up

The Astros came up with a huge play to get out of the sixth inning unscathed, thanks to Jeremy Peña.

Feeling it

Valdez was electric on the mound, racking up nine strikeouts and allowing just four hits through seven innings.

No quit

The Yankees got out of a jam on a clutch double play in the seventh inning, as both teams put it all on the line to secure the win.

Gleyber Torres makes a RIDICULOUS 4-6-3 double play for N.Y. Gleyber Torres makes a nice 4-6-3 double play for the New York Yankees to end the seventh inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.

What could have been

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker robbed Aaron Judge of a potential home run in the eighth inning to keep it a one-run game, bringing the home crowd to its feet.

Fire

Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was throwing some heat late in the game to preserve the one-run lead, which Houston was able to hang onto until the end and take a 2-0 series lead along with it.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more