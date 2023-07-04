Major League Baseball Angels star Mike Trout lands on IL with wrist fracture Updated Jul. 4, 2023 3:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Angels placed All-Star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hamate fracture.

Meanwhile, reliever Victor Mederos was optioned to Double-A Rocket City while fellow reliever Gerardo Reyes and outfielder Jo Adell were recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Trout exited Monday night's game against the San Diego Padres with a wrist injury. He fouled off an 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Angels manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger before he left the game.

"I just took a swing and something felt uncomfortable," Trout said after the Angels' 10-3 loss. "Just waiting on getting some scans and hope for the best.

"It doesn't feel great. I mean, there's no two ways to it," he added. "Hopefully just a sprained wrist. I can't describe the pain I felt. I never felt it before, ever, before this. I never had wrist problems or anything. Just freak things."

Trout had an RBI single in the sixth. He was selected to his 11th All-Star team Sunday and 10th straight as a starter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

