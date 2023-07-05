Major League Baseball
Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown
Major League Baseball

Mike Trout has surgery on his broken left wrist; timetable for return unknown

Updated Jul. 5, 2023 9:13 p.m. ET

All-Star center fielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels had surgery on his fractured left wrist Wednesday, two days after he was injured fouling off a pitch.

"I just talked to Mike; he just got out of surgery. He feels great," manager Phil Nevin said before the Angels finished a series against the San Diego Padres. "The surgery went well. We spoke to the doctor a minute ago, but it sounds like everything went great."

Also Wednesday, two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup as the designated hitter a day after coming out the game in the sixth inning due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Ohtani said then that he's not planning on pitching in the All-Star Game next week in Seattle. It remains to be seen whether he’ll DH for the American League.

There's no specific timetable for Trout's return, although recovery is generally several weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It just remains to be seen how Mike’s hand responds when he starts doing the treatments and his rehab," Nevin said. "I know he’s anxious to get going. He was happy he could get this done right away so he can get back to the team as quick as possible."

Trout fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning Monday night and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time

2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes