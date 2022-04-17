Major League Baseball
Mike Trout day to day after being hit in hand by pitch Mike Trout day to day after being hit in hand by pitch
The Los Angeles Angels say three-time AL MVP Mike Trout is day to day and X-rays were negative after he was hit on his left hand by a pitch Sunday.

Trout was struck by a 1-1 slider from Texas Rangers right-hander Spencer Patton leading off the fifth inning. Trout was seemingly handcuffed by the 81 mph pitch, lowering his hands to protect his midsection.

Trout jumped around and shook the hand in pain. He initially walked toward the visiting dugout, then marched about halfway down the first-base line, where he was met by trainer Mike Frostad and manager Joe Maddon. Frostad checked to see if Trout could squeeze the hand, then walked him off the field and back to the clubhouse.

Trout is hitting .267 this season with two home runs and two RBIs. He earlier doubled on a flair to short right field.

The 30-year-old Trout played only 36 games last season through May 17 because of a calf injury.

Trout had surgery in 2017 after tearing ligaments in his left thumb on a slide into second base. He hasn’t played more than 140 games in a season since 2016.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

