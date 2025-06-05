Major League Baseball Mets' Francisco Lindor broke his toe, but he's not headed to the IL yet Updated Jun. 5, 2025 5:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Francisco Lindor is not immediately headed to the injured list after his toe was broken by a pitch in the New York Mets' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Lindor wasn't available to play for the Mets on Thursday, but manager Carlos Mendoza called him day-to-day. Lindor told reporters that he will continue to play if he can manage the pain this weekend against Colorado.

Lindor's right pinky toe was broken by a pitch from right-hander Tony Gonsolin in the first inning of the third game of the Mets' four-game series at Dodger Stadium. Lindor played the rest of the game despite being in apparently obvious pain, and the fracture was found afterward.

Luisangel Acuna filled in for Lindor at shortstop Thursday, while Brandon Nimmo took his spot as the Mets' leadoff hitter. The Mets already called prospect Ronny Mauricio up earlier in the week to fill in for the injured Mark Vientos at third base, following a low-grade hamstring strain suffered during Monday night's game against the Dodgers.

Lindor is batting .279 with 14 homers, 36 RBIs and a .843 OPS for the Mets. He's ranked second on the team in OPS+ at 141, behind Pete Alonso, and tied for first on the club in wins above replacement with him. Lindor finished second to the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in the NL MVP voting last year after hitting .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs in a nearly seven-win season.

Coincidentally, Lindor also broke his finger in a hotel door during a series against the Dodgers three years ago. Lindor said that break still hurts occasionally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

