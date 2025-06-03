Major League Baseball Mets calling up former top prospect Ronny Mauricio after Mark Vientos injury Updated Jun. 3, 2025 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Mets are calling up infield prospect Ronny Mauricio from the minors, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the move.

Mauricio's promotion comes after third baseman Mark Vientos appeared to get injured late in Monday night's victory over the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Mauricio had been playing at Triple-A Syracuse after his recent reinstatement from a rehab assignment.

Rated for years among the top 100 prospects in baseball and a jewel in the organization, Mauricio made his major league debut in September 2023 and batted .248 with two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases in 26 games that year.

But months later, the switch-hitter tore a knee ligament playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and missed the 2024 season while recovering from multiple operations, including one for a torn ACL in his right knee.

Finally healthy again, the 24-year-old Mauricio has played at three minor league levels this season as he finished rehabbing and began gaining regular game reps. He was reinstated from the injured list May 17 and optioned to Triple-A. He still has rookie eligibility left, given the timing of his initial call-up and injury.

Mauricio has been on a tear at the plate recently, hitting .515 with three homers, eight RBIs, four steals and a 1.382 OPS in 39 plate appearances over nine games at Syracuse.

Vientos stumbled out of the batter's box on a 10th-inning groundout Monday night and fell to the turf. When he got up, he grabbed for his right hamstring.

The severity of his injury was not yet clear.

A natural shortstop earlier in his career, Mauricio has played several other positions in the minors and majors as he aged and began to fill out, with the Mets going so far as to experiment with him in the outfield before abandoning that move. He started 21 big league games at second base in 2023, and five at third, and has had seven games at third in the minors in 2025.

Mauricio was a regular on top-100 prospect lists until his projected production didn't come as it was anticipated to, but despite some of what was viewed as stagnation in this regard, there was still plenty of potential left in the 6-foot-4 infielder. Losing development time to injury isn't ideal, but Mauricio has worked his way back to a second chance to make good on his earlier promise.

The first-place Mets were set to play the second game of a four-game series Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

