Farewell Donnie Baseball: Mattingly Leaves Blue Jays Staff

Don Mattingly is leaving his role as bench coach of the Toronto Blue Jays, who exercised manager John Schneider’s contract option for 2026 after coming within one victory of their first World Series title since 1993.

Toronto also made a $22,025,000 qualifying offer for 2026 to free agent infielder Bo Bichette, who is expected to reject it.

"He’s been important," general manager Ross Atkins said Thursday. "We will be in his market."

A two-time All-Star shortstop and AL hits leader, Bichette sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, forcing him to miss the end of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs. He returned at second base in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in Game 7, which the Blue Jays lost 5-4 in 11 innings.

Mattingly joined the Blue Jays following the 2022 season as bench coach to Schneider. The former New York Yankees slugger and six-time All-Star became Toronto’s offensive coordinator before the 2024 season but returned to his role as bench coach at the end of that year.

Atkins said Mattingly left his role after reaching his first World Series because of a desire to spend more time with his family.

"He’s had a significant (impact) and I feel like it will be lasting," Atkins said. "It’s something that we have to deal with in the game. We have to figure out a way to continue to improve even when we have a significant loss."

Atkins said Schneider had been unbelievable in his third full season as manager, overseeing a 20-win improvement from 2024.

"We have picked up the option, that was picked up previously," Atkins said. "He and I are talking about the potential of that being longer. Schneids has been unbelievable. He is a clear leader in this organization. Really, really good at his job and very proud to be working with him."

Schneider was interim manager from July 13, 2022 until the end of that season after being promoted from bench coach to replace Charlie Montoyo.

Atkins said he did not expect additional changes to Toronto’s coaching staff.

"We’ll just try to get better," Atkins said. "No proactive subtractions or significant changes in roles but we’ll try to get better in any way that we can."

Toronto has already seen right-hander Shane Bieber exercise his $16 million option for 2026.

"Shane Bieber’s decision helps get us started in an area where we do have several subtractions," Atkins said.

A 30-year-old right-hander who won the 2020 AL Cy Young Award, Bieber was acquired from Cleveland at the July 31 trade deadline. He returned Aug. 22 from Tommy John surgery in 2024.

Toronto pitchers Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer are both free agents. Scherzer started Game 7 of the World Series while Bassitt pitched in that game in relief.

Reporting by The Associated Press.