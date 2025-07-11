Matt Olson Replaces Braves Teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2025 Home Run Derby
Ronald Acuna Jr. won't participate in the Home Run Derby, being replaced Friday by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.
Acuña is a starting outfielder for the National League and still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. Olson is a reserve infielder.
Instead of Acuña, Olson will try to become the first Atlanta player to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He could become the fourth to win at home. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.
Olson competed in the 2021 derby while with the Athletics. He was eliminated in the first round. The 31-year-old entered the weekend with 17 homers this season.
The other scheduled participants are Brent Rooker, the first for the Athletics since Olson, along with Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and James Wood of Washington.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
