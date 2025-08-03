Major League Baseball
Marlins Beat Yankees 7-3 to Earn First Sweep of New York in Club History
Major League Baseball

Marlins Beat Yankees 7-3 to Earn First Sweep of New York in Club History

Published Aug. 3, 2025 7:08 p.m. ET

Kyle Stowers hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins completed the first sweep of the New York Yankees in franchise history — a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

The Marlins (55-55) won all three games against the Yankees (60-52) to reach .500 for the first time since April 15. They became the first MLB team to go from 16 or more games under .500 to a .500 record since the Rays in 2014.

Stowers made it 6-1 when he connected on an 0-2 fastball from Brent Headrick, who entered in the fourth with two on after starter Luis Gil (0-1) was lifted 3 1/3 innings into his season debut.

Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, struck out three and surrendered five runs and five hits while issuing four walks in his return from a high-grade lat strain. He threw 77 pitches.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (5-5) pitched six innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk. His only blemish came against the first batter he faced. Trent Grisham drove Cabrera's 98.1 mph four-seam fastball to right-center.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miami rookie Jakob Marsee, who made his major league debut on Friday, was 2-for-4 and finished a single short of the cycle.

Yankees vs. Marlins Highlights | MLB on FOX

Yankees vs. Marlins Highlights | MLB on FOX

Jazz Chisholm Jr. launched a two-run homer off Josh Simpson that pulled New York within 6-3 in the seventh, as "Let's go Yankees!" chants erupted at LoanDepot Park. Marsee then ripped an RBI triple to center in the bottom half that stretched the lead to four.

Xavier Edwards had two hits, including an RBI single. Troy Johnston had a run-scoring double.

Miami is 24-24 against the Yankees, including the postseason, becoming the only franchise the Yankees don’t have a winning record against.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins
New York Yankees
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

A Baseball Field in a Racetrack? MLB's Speedway Classic Makes History

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes