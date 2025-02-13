Major League Baseball
Marcus Stroman a no-show for New York Yankees' first two workouts
Published Feb. 13, 2025 7:33 p.m. ET

Marcus Stroman has been a no-show on the field for the New York Yankees' first two spring training workouts.

Stroman isn't required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, the mandatory reporting date under the collective bargaining agreement. But most players arrived on the voluntary reporting date.

The 33-year-old right-hander is projected as the sixth man in the Yankees' five-man rotation.

"When we talked, I knew he might be out the first couple days," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday after his team's second day of practice. "I certainly get how it all looks with the noise around it this winter, but the reality is this is something that is under the CBA — guys have this and you see it over time periodically. But I certainly understand the look around it and obviously the story around it but I do feel like, and I've even had communication with him last night, this morning, that he is ready to go mentally and physically, and hopefully be here in the next couple days."

Boone would not disclose Stroman's reasoning. "I'm not going to speak for him," the manager said.

Stroman, 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA in 10 major league seasons, is due an $18 million salary in the second season of a $37 million, two-year contract. He has a conditional player option for 2026 that would be triggered if he pitches at least 140 innings this year.

Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are the Yankees' top five starters.

Stroman was 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in his first season with the Yankees, making 29 starts and one relief appearance. He slumped to 0-3 with an 8.80 ERA in four September appearances.

He was left off the Yankees' division series roster but was added for the league championship and World Series, though he didn't pitch in any games.

"Obviously, I want all our players here, clearly. That said, I am, again, comfortable with where he's at physically and mentally," Boone said. "He's a prideful player. He's a guy that's had a great career where it's a little bit of an awkward situation, obviously. But, so, of course I want him here and trying to keep nudging him to get here, but again, you also have to respect the fact that this is something that players are allowed to do. There is a mandatory date, and he's choosing that right now."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

