Longest MLB Losing Streaks
Losing streaks are an inevitable part of baseball, but some are more infamous than others. While most teams endure brief slumps, a select few have experienced extended periods of futility. The Chicago White Sox's recent struggles have brought renewed attention to some of the darkest chapters in MLB history. Let’s explore some of the longest losing streaks to ever plague the diamond.
Longest MLB losing streaks:
- No. 1: 23 losses - 1961 Philadelphia Phillies
- No. 2 (tie): 21 losses - 1988 Baltimore Orioles
- No. 2 (tie): 21 losses (active streak) - 2024 Chicago White Sox
- No. 4 (tie): 20 losses - 1969 Montreal Expos
- No. 4 (tie): 20 losses - 1943 Philadelphia A’s
- No. 4 (tie): 20 losses - 1916 Philadelphia A’s
- No. 4 (tie): 20 losses - 1906 Boston Americans
- No. 8 (tie): 19 losses - 2021 Baltimore Orioles
- No. 8 (tie): 19 losses - 2005 Kansas City Royals
- No. 8 (tie): 19 losses - 1975 Detroit Tigers
- No. 8 (tie): 19 losses - 1914 Cincinnati Reds
- No. 8 (tie): 19 losses - 1906 Boston Beaneaters
What is the longest losing streak in MLB history?
The longest losing streak in MLB history was 26 games. This feat was done by the 1889 Louisville Colonels.
What is the longest losing streak in modern MLB history?
The longest losing streak in MLB history since 1900 belongs to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, with 23 straight losses.
What is the longest losing streak in the 2024 MLB season?
Currently, the Chicago White Sox are in possession of the longest losing streak of the season, with a 21 game streak (and counting)!
What is the longest losing streak in MLB postseason history?
The Minnesota Twins hold the record for most postseason losses, with 23 straight losses from 2004-2023.
Yankees, Astros: World Series or bust? 6 MLB front-office execs who need to win now
Freddie Freeman's 3-year-old son returns home from hospital while battling Guillain-Barré syndrome
Longest losing streaks in North American sports history: White Sox next?
MLB Rookie Power Rankings: Orioles, Yankees, Red Sox standouts emerge in AL ROY race
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Ohtani, Judge separate from the pack; Witt Jr. surging
2024 MLB odds: Will White Sox have worst season in modern history?
