Losing streaks are an inevitable part of baseball, but some are more infamous than others. While most teams endure brief slumps, a select few have experienced extended periods of futility. The Chicago White Sox's recent struggles have brought renewed attention to some of the darkest chapters in MLB history. Let’s explore some of the longest losing streaks to ever plague the diamond.

Longest MLB losing streaks:

What is the longest losing streak in MLB history?

The longest losing streak in MLB history was 26 games. This feat was done by the 1889 Louisville Colonels.

What is the longest losing streak in modern MLB history?

The longest losing streak in MLB history since 1900 belongs to the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies, with 23 straight losses.

What is the longest losing streak in the 2024 MLB season?

Currently, the Chicago White Sox are in possession of the longest losing streak of the season, with a 21 game streak (and counting)!

What is the longest losing streak in MLB postseason history?

The Minnesota Twins hold the record for most postseason losses, with 23 straight losses from 2004-2023.

