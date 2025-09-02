Major League Baseball Longest MLB Home Runs in August: Carroll, Schwarber Make The List Updated Sep. 3, 2025 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who hit the longest MLB home runs in August?

The month's top-10 list includes several All-Star sluggers, as well as one by the National League's leader in homers this season. Check out the 10 shots from the past month in partnership with Data Scientist Kirk Goldsberry.

1. Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks) - 474 feet vs. Rockies - August 17

The top home run of August was also the longest of Carroll's career. The D-backs aren't totally out of the playoff picture as they chase the final wild-card post. They'll need Caroll to keep it up, who sits behind Aaron Judge for second most extra-base hits on the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Riley Greene (Tigers) - 471 feet vs. Athletics - August 26

Not only was this a towering shot for Greene, but it was his first career grand slam. As fellow Tigers slugger Kerry Carpenter noted, "That was one of the best swings I've ever seen." An interesting observation considering that Greene is second in the majors in being struck out.

3. Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays) - 467 feet vs. Rockies - August 5

Varsho had two home runs and a career-high six RBI in this game against Colorado. It was also the longest of his career. Vasho has had an injury-plagued season but the Blue Jays, leading the AL East, will hope he'll be good to go in the postseason.

4. Michael Busch (Cubs) - 466 feet vs. Rockies - August 29

The day before, Cubs manager Craig Counsel had called out his team for not producing enough offense. Busch apparently heard him loud and clear with this big-time blast. Busch has become one of the Northsiders' go-to platoon men, especially against right-handed pitchers.

5. Brandon Lowe (Rays) - 458 feet vs. Athletics - August 13

Lowe has had his healthiest season for the Rays in a while, and he looked the part when he launched this homer. With a player option for next season, there's uncertainty whether one of the franchise's all-timers will remain in Florida next season.

T-6. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals) - 456 feet vs. Twins - August 8

Witt's 99th career home run (he'd reach the century mark days later) reached the third deck of Target Field. The Royals' slugger is also the first player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 30 bases in each of his first four seasons.

T-6. Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) - 456 feet vs. Nationals - August 15

A pivotal shot (that saw Bryce Harper go yard immediately after) helped stop a three-game skid for the Phillies, and also keeps Schwarber firmly in contention for NL MVP this season. With 49 home runs, he leads the NL and is just one behind Cal Raleigh for the lead in the majors.

8. Brett Baty (Mets) - 455 feet vs. Nationals - August 20

Baty hit a homer the night before, but this one was a highlight-reel shot despite the loss. Baty has continued to show flashes of his potential throughout the season, but the Amazins' would like to see more consistency with the postseason potentially looming.

9. Davis Schneider (Blue Jays) - 454 feet vs. Rockies - August 6

The longest of Schneider's two homers in this game in which the Blue Jays put up 20 on the Rockies. It was an equally memorable homer for Schneider as it was against Austin Nola, who isn't even a pitcher!

10. Alex Call (Dodgers) - 453 feet vs. Rockies - August 19

The trade deadline acquisition had a stellar showing for the defending World Series champs as he tied his career mark with four hits in one game. It is also the longest HR for the Dodgers this season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball

What did you think of this story?

share