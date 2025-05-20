Major League Baseball
Kyle Schwarber hits no-doubt 466-foot blast for milestone 300th home run
Major League Baseball

Kyle Schwarber hits no-doubt 466-foot blast for milestone 300th home run

Updated May. 20, 2025 12:20 a.m. ET

Kyle Schwarber hit his 300th career home run on Monday night, becoming the sixth player to reach that milestone in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform. The others before him were Bryce Harper, Ryan Howard, Mike Schmidt, Roy Sievers and Chuck Klein.

Schwarber's solo blast was a no-doubter, traveling 466 feet to reach the third deck in right field. It came in the top of the ninth inning in a 9-3 win over the scuffling Colorado Rockies

He is now the 11th active player to record 300 home runs.

Since 2017, only Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit more 460+ feet HRs than Schwarber, per MLB.

Edmundo Sosa had four hits, including his first home run of the season. Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning for Philadelphia, which has won four straight and sits alone atop the NL East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Ross (2-1) got the win in relief of Cristopher Sanchez, who tossed six strong innings for the Phillies.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but was denied his first win of the season. Ezequiel Tovar homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who fell to 8-39, the worst 47-game start in the modern era.

Tovar hit a solo homer in the first inning but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

The Phillies got a run in the seventh on Harper’s sacrifice fly and took the lead off of Seth Halvorsen (0-1) in the eighth. Bohm’s third homer of the season gave Philadelphia a 4-3 lead and Trea Turner drove in two more with a double to center.

The Phillies tacked on three more on the homers from Schwarber and Sosa off Scott Alexander.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen on same day as Clayton Kershaw's shaky debut

Shohei Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen on same day as Clayton Kershaw's shaky debut

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Indy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes