Kyle Schwarber hits no-doubt 466-foot blast for milestone 300th home run Updated May. 20, 2025 12:20 a.m. ET

Kyle Schwarber hit his 300th career home run on Monday night, becoming the sixth player to reach that milestone in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform. The others before him were Bryce Harper, Ryan Howard, Mike Schmidt, Roy Sievers and Chuck Klein.

Schwarber's solo blast was a no-doubter, traveling 466 feet to reach the third deck in right field. It came in the top of the ninth inning in a 9-3 win over the scuffling Colorado Rockies.

He is now the 11th active player to record 300 home runs.

Since 2017, only Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit more 460+ feet HRs than Schwarber, per MLB.

Edmundo Sosa had four hits, including his first home run of the season. Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning for Philadelphia, which has won four straight and sits alone atop the NL East.

Joe Ross (2-1) got the win in relief of Cristopher Sanchez, who tossed six strong innings for the Phillies.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but was denied his first win of the season. Ezequiel Tovar homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who fell to 8-39, the worst 47-game start in the modern era.

Tovar hit a solo homer in the first inning but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

The Phillies got a run in the seventh on Harper’s sacrifice fly and took the lead off of Seth Halvorsen (0-1) in the eighth. Bohm’s third homer of the season gave Philadelphia a 4-3 lead and Trea Turner drove in two more with a double to center.

The Phillies tacked on three more on the homers from Schwarber and Sosa off Scott Alexander.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

